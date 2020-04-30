Obituaries
Yeo, John R.
MACEDON: Passed away on April 24, 2020 at age 86. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Ann and son, John. John is survived by his daughter, Deb Zimmer; friends, and extended family. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. John will be privately be laid to rest at White Haven Memorial Park. To leave a condolence, or light a candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
First COVID-19 Death recorded in Wayne County
Wayne County Public Health can confirm at this time that a Wayne County Resident who had tested positive to COVID-19...
Gananda Rotary’s Garage Sale and Walworth Lions Club’s Festival in the Park both canceled for 2020
The Gananda Rotary club announced that this year’s Gananda Garage Sale, which was scheduled for June 13 & 14, has...
Some voice frustration with NY closures, call for earlier reopening
by Dan Schrack 13WHAM Rochester, N.Y. — Many people are anxiously awaiting the announcement that New York state will begin to...
Recent Obituaries
Bassett, Zackary L.
PALMYRA: On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Zackary suddenly passed away at age 21. He was a wonderful son, loving brother,...
Yeo, John R.
MACEDON: Passed away on April 24, 2020 at age 86. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Ann...
Church, Dennis M.
Formerly Wayne County: Passed away on March 28, 2020 in Minnesota. He had a wife, Loretta E. Richer Church, two...