Yeo, John R. 

MACEDON: Passed away on April 24, 2020 at age 86. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Ann and son, John. John is survived by his daughter, Deb Zimmer; friends, and extended family. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. John will be privately be laid to rest at White Haven Memorial Park.