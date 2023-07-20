Yohonn, Steven H.

MACEDON: Steven passed away on June 12, 2023 at age 59. Steven was predeceased by his mother, Ellen Yohonn; grandparents, Marjorie and Harold Hansen; Marion and Victor Yohonn; nephews, Joe and Luke Vanderhoof; uncle, John Shelhamer.

Steven is survived by his wife, Christine Yohonn; children, Kenneth (Antonia Bias) and Michael (Jeremy Kelly) Yohonn; father, George Yohonn; brother, Scott (Liliana) Yohonn; nieces, Elliana and Mariana Yohonn, Emily and Sara Vanderhoof; nephews, Ryan and Jonnie Vanderhoof; aunt, Mary Lou Shelhamer; cousin, Michael Shelhamer.

Steve was known as a hard worker, but most of all, a very considerate and loyal person to his family and those that crossed his path in life. You could always count on him to help out no matter the situation. No questions asked. Many times, doing good deeds for people he did not know.

He was an avid car enthusiast and loved to go to car shows to talk with people with the same interest. He was very handy, and he would find a way to get it done if he could not fix something. As usual, he would use this skill to help his family and friends when needed.

He had a significant impact on his family and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (June 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday (June 17) at 10 AM. Steven will be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Steven may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.