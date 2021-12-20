Yonker, Stephen G.

Red Creek: Stephen Gary Yonker, 70, of Red Creek went home to be with the LORD December 17th, due to COVID related issues at Auburn Memorial Hospital. He put up a valiant fight right to the end.

Steve was born July 3, 1951 in Lyons New York to the late Floyd Sr, and Blanch Powell Yonker. He graduated from North Rose Central School and enlisted in the Marines. After he came home from the Marines he met his wife Lorrie, who he loved to death. Steve & Lorrie would have been married 51 years on February 6th. Two young kids that made it work through all of life’s ups and downs. Three beautiful children, a wonderful son-in-law and two wonderful daughter-in-laws & three precious granddaughters who were all the light of his life.

Steve had many wonderful & close friends who he would be there for them at anytime. He loved classic cars (of which he had many), racing & restoring his hot rods to perfection to his wife’s dismay. We can all relate to that! LOL

He enjoyed his many projects of landscaping and improving his home & property. He was a very hard worker and was always involved in something that needed to be done.

He attended & was a member most of his life at Sunnyside Community Church where he served as Chairman of the Board for a few years. Steve worked at the VA Medical Center in Canandaigua for 35 years as a Pipefitter until he retired. He was thrilled to be home with Lorrie each day & to help her with her clients that they have done for 45 years together.

All the ladies loved Steve & are so crushed that they have lost their buddy. He was so good to them. Steve always said that his greatest accomplishment in life was his family who he loved and adored. One of his greatest joys was his grandchildren Lindsie, Karlie & Lauren. He was the best grandpa ever.

He is survived by his wife Lorrie Lee Yonker, 3 children Steve (Julie) Yonker of Red Creek, Jason (Maureen) Yonker of Auburn , Shannon (Peter) Kuc also of Auburn. Three grand daughters Lindsie, Karlie and Lauren. Also his grand pugs Mazzie and Mollie who kept him entertained. He has one surviving sister Judy York of Broken Arrow Oklahoma. Sister-in-laws Sharon Yonker of Clyde, Diane Yonker (Price) of North Rose and Kim (Tim) Collier of Auburn. He has also many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Floyd Sr. and Blanche Powell Yonker, his three brothers Floyd Jr., Larry and Richard Yonker and brother-in-law Larry “Ivan” York.

Our hearts are shattered having to say goodbye to Steve for now, but we thank and praise our Lord and Saviour for his sacrifice of coming to earth to die for our sins so thet we can all be reunited

once again in our eternal home with our loved ones that have gone on before. What a precious reunion that will be. (John 3:16). What a special time to be going home and be with Jesus as we celebrate his birth at Christmas. The Angels will be singing their praises & Steve is finally home where he longed to be with his precious Lord.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday December 22nd from 1:00 - 3:00 pm with a service at 3:00, at Becker Funeral Home, Red Creek.