York, Roger A.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest unexpectedly on October 9, 2021 at age 59.

Predeceased by his father: Ray York, mother, Adeline Block Miller and step-father: Robert Miller; brother: Edwin York; sister: Elaine Heberle and brother in law: James Hurley.

Roger was a long time entrepreneur, owning the Paint Plus Body Shop in Sodus Point, NY. He was very meticulous with his yardwork. Roger loved his animals, camping, views of the scenery sunsets and most importantly his family. He will certainly be missed by all.

Survived by son and best friend: Thomas (Jennifer) York; soulmate: Kimberly Baker; step-son: Tyler Baker; grandchildren: Christian (Emily) Cammarono; Charlotte York; great granddaughter: Sofia; siblings: Ray (Sherry) and Robert (Sandee) York, Debbie (Wilfred) Golden and Donna Hurley; many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

