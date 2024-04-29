Yost Sr., Roger A.

EAST PALMYRA/PORT GIBSON: Died on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the age of 88. Please join the family at 11am on Saturday, May 4 for graveside committal services with military honors in Port Gibson Rural Cemetery, Canandaigua St., Port Gibson, NY. All are invited to a celebration of Rog’s life to be held immediately following the committal at the Port Gibson Fire Hall. Please consider donations in Rog’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Roger was born on February 8, 1936 the son of Arthur Lee and Mary VanDermortel Yost. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1956 and served at Marine Corp Barracks Washington D.C. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Marine Corp flag in honor of Rog’s service to our country. Rog had been a Game Warden and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officer for many years. He loved his job and the opportunities it afforded him to enjoy the outdoors. Rog was and avid fisherman, outdoorsman and bird watcher. Among his favorite pastimes were gardening, motorcycling and anything outdoors. He was recently honored for 70 years of service to the Port Gibson Volunteer Fire Department where he had held many offices over the years.

Roger is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Mary Yost; infant daughter Kellie and brother Robert Yost Sr. He is survived by his wife Betty; sons Roger (Annette) Yost and Jeffrey Yost; brother Richard (Mae) Yost; grandchildren Ashley, Josh, Ciera and Ramsey; great-grandchildren Piper, Larkin, Oliver, Mavryck, Makenlei, Jaeda, Jakeb, Jayce and Jesee; several nieces and nephews and many friends including the Morning Coffee Crew.

