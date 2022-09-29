Youells, Ronald 

ROSE: Passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Susan of 48 years, his daughters Veronica (Joe, Drew), Monica (Rob), and his adopted daughter, Crystal, as well as one son, Jacob, his right-hand man.

Ron has eleven grandchildren- Andy, Michael, Robbie (Melissa), Katie, Kristen (Avery), Kevin, Hailee, Kylie, Crystina, Grace, and Jacob Jr. and four great grandchildren- Bennett, Everly, Aria, and Aumarie. Missing him also are his sweet furbabies- Anna, Abby, Buddy, and Johnny.

Ron is also survived by siblings Brenda (Pete), Rick (Pennie), Chuck (Pam), and Missy, many nieces and nephews, good neighbors, and family friends.

Ron was an amazing man and will be missed by many. He had a lasting impact on this world and life is better having known him.

Thanks for the memories... RIP... Until we meet again...