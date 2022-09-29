Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 29th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Youells, Ronald 

by WayneTimes.com
September 29, 2022

ROSE: Passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. 

He is survived by his wife Susan of 48 years, his daughters Veronica (Joe, Drew), Monica (Rob), and his adopted daughter,  Crystal, as well as one son, Jacob, his right-hand man. 

Ron has eleven grandchildren- Andy, Michael, Robbie (Melissa), Katie, Kristen (Avery), Kevin, Hailee, Kylie, Crystina, Grace, and Jacob Jr. and four great grandchildren- Bennett, Everly, Aria, and Aumarie. Missing him also are his sweet furbabies- Anna, Abby, Buddy, and Johnny.

Ron is also survived by siblings Brenda (Pete), Rick (Pennie), Chuck (Pam), and Missy, many nieces and nephews, good neighbors, and family friends. 

Ron was an amazing man and will be missed by many. He had a lasting impact on this world and life is better having known him. 

Thanks for the memories... RIP... Until we meet again...

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Youells, Ronald 

ROSE: Passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022.  He is survived by his wife Susan of 48 years, his daughters Veronica (Joe, Drew), Monica (Rob), and his adopted daughter,  Crystal, as well as one son, Jacob, his right-hand man.  Ron has eleven grandchildren- Andy, Michael, Robbie (Melissa), Katie, Kristen (Avery), Kevin, Hailee, Kylie, Crystina, Grace, and […]

Read More
Palmer, Bobette “Bobbie” Fultz

VANCEBURGK, KY: Mrs. Bobette “Bobbie” Fultz Palmer, age 69, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Claire Health  Care in Morehead, KY. She was born Tuesday, January 20, 1953 in Rochester, NY to Arvilla “Negley” Palmer and Robert Virgil Palmer. Bob-ette was a member of the Rose Ridge Apostolic Church. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square