Young, Bernice J.

NEWARK: Bernice J. Young passed away at the age of 87, on June 30 ,2019 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark, NY. Bernice was born on March 8, 1932, to Hazel (Ganze) and Harry Humbert in Lyons, NY. She is survived her sons Scott (Jayne) Young, David (Julia) Young, and Timothy (Kimberly) Young. Her grandchildren Laurabeth (Ronald) Kirsop, Nicole Marie (Ryan) Cummings, Zachary, Joshua, Nathan, Michael, and Jason Young. Great-grandchildren Arthur and Clara Fern Kirsop and Rogan and Lillian Rose Cummings. She is also survived by her brother Luther (Doris) Humbert of Williamson and sister-in-law Ellen Rich of Marion. Bernice was predeceased by her loving husband Glenn Young in 2008, sister-in-law Jane MacPherson in 2019, and many dear friends. Bernice was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newark, worked in the business office and the switchboard at Newark Wayne Community Hospital for over 30 years, Meals on Wheels for over 30 tears, RSVP-Lyons over 4 years, a member of East Palmyra Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Eastern Star (Richards Chapter in Marion) for 50 years. Words can not express our gratitude for loving care and compassion given to her during her stay at the Laurel House. Friends may call from 10 am to noon, Monday (July 15),at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Ho me 103 Maple Court, Newark. Burial will follow at the East Palmyra Cemetery at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to either the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark, or the Eastern Star (Richards Chapter in Marion) Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.