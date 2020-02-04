Obituaries
Young, Beth A.
MARION/DANSVILLE: Went to be with the Lord with her Family by her side on February 3, 2020 at the age of 55. Predeceased by her sister, Kelli Jo Young; survived by her loving daughter, Caitlin (Jaime) Murphy; parents, Bob & Judy Young; brother, Scott (Tammy) Young; sister, Holli (Andrew) Doyle; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Beth was a member of the Dansville Foursquare Church in Dansville, NY Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, February 8, 1PM-4PM at Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St.,where the Funeral service will be held 4PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shepherd Home, 1959 Five Mile Line Rd., Penfield, NY 14526. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
