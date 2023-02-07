Young, Beverly “Bev” (Deci)

HANNIBAL, NY: Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau.
Bev is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dale Young; sons, Mitchell (Janet Haines) Young of Epsom, NH and Randall (Patricia) Young of Adams, NY; grandchildren, Nicole, Patrick, Holly, and Emmett Young; several nieces, and nephews.
Bev was a 1961 graduate of Keuka College with a degree in Psychology. She enjoyed music and loved playing the piano. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and sewing. Bev was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.
A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Bev has been laid to rest in Palmyra Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
SAVANNAH: Age 95, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2023 at home. Bernice was born December 18, 1927 in Savannah, NY, the daughter of Hazel and Stanley Wilsey of Wilsey Road. Bernice was one of eight children. Bernice was a graduate of Savannah High School. She married Charles O’Connor; together they raised six children. In […]