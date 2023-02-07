Young, Beverly “Bev” (Deci)

HANNIBAL, NY: Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau.

Bev is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dale Young; sons, Mitchell (Janet Haines) Young of Epsom, NH and Randall (Patricia) Young of Adams, NY; grandchildren, Nicole, Patrick, Holly, and Emmett Young; several nieces, and nephews.

Bev was a 1961 graduate of Keuka College with a degree in Psychology. She enjoyed music and loved playing the piano. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and sewing. Bev was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Bev has been laid to rest in Palmyra Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.