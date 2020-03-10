Obituaries
Young, Jerry L.
MACEDON: After a brief illness, Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 5, 2020, he was 79 years old. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lucille Young; brother, Frank Young. Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellie Young; children, Kathy (Chris) Little; granddaughter, Melanie Little; brother-in-law, Stan (Rachel) Speta; sisters-in-law, Leslie (Keith) Smith and Sue Speta; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, April. Jerry worked for Gleason Works for 32 years before retiring in 2002. After retiring, Jerry purchased a new motorcycle and was a member of the Wayne County H.O.G. for 10 years. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Family and friends may gather for a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday (March 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry’s memory may be directed to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
No penalties until April for stores handing out plastic bags
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York state will wait until April 1 to penalize stores that violate a new ban on...
Roberts chides Schumer for ‘dangerous’ remarks on 2 justices
WASHINGTON (AP) Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday criticized as “inappropriate” and “dangerous” comments that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer...
Recent Obituaries
Vandergrift, Matthew John
MARION: Formerly of Webster. Tragically in a car accident, Saturday, March 7, 2020, age 37. He leaves his wife, Andrea;...
Pieters, Cynthia G.
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Died on Monday, March 9,2020 at the age of 86. Family and friends are invited to call from...
Mullin, Claude H. lll
WOLCOTT: After a long illness, Claude passed away surrounded by his family on March 6, 2020, he was 65 years...