Young, Jerry L.
MACEDON After an illness, Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 5, 2020, he was 79 years old. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lucille Young; brother, Frank Young. Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellie Young; children, Kathy (Chris) Little; granddaughter, Melanie Little; brother-in-law, Stan (Rachel) Speta; sisters-in-law, Leslie (Keith) Smith and Sue Speta; several nieces and nephews; beloved dog, April. Jerry worked for Gleason Works for 32 years before retiring in 2002. After retiring, Jerry purchased a new motorcycle and was a member of the Wayne County H.O.G. for 10 years. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Family and friends may gather for a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday (March 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
