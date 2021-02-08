Young, John W.

LYONS/CLYDE: John W. Young, 89, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital surrounded by his three children. Friends may call on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 3-6 PM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Face masks will be required. Funeral services will follow at 6 PM. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons. Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. John was born in Lyons, New York on July 26, 1931 the son of the late Gustavus and Mary Belle Klenk Young. He graduated from Clyde High School. For 48 years he owned and operated Lyons Oil Supply. John loved antique shows and auctions. His three cats were a special part of his life. John is survived by two daughters Sandra Malandra of Elmira Heights, Susan (Robert) Atkins of Clyde; a son Scott (Patti) Young of Clyde; twelve grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; his companion since 1984 Mary Alonso of Clyde; a sister Sharon Yonker; a sister-in-law Zella Young. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 1977; three sons Brian in 1993, William in 2011 and Steven in 2016; a brother Charles Young in 2006 and a brother-in-law Larry Yonker. keysorfuneralhomes.com