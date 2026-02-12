Young, Linda M. 

Aug 18, 1954 - Feb 7, 2026

WALWORTH: Linda passed away suddenly on February 7, 2026, at the age of 71. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Charles J. Young, her two children Jeffrey Young, Julie Meyer (Kevin), her four grandchildren Steven Young, Bailey Young, Skylur Young, and Ryan Haynes, one great grandson Finley, her sister Tammy Heslor (Rod), brother Hiram Vine (Wendy), Hugh Vine (Angie), numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Herbert Vine, Grace Catteau (Vine), brother Herbert Vine Jr.

Linda owned and operated her personal tax preparation business for over 20 years and was a founding member of the family overhead door business. She was well known around town for always wearing her shorts no matter the temperature. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and watching the birds at her feeders along with other wildlife.

Friends and family are invited to join for calling hours February 19 from 3pm to 6pm at Murphy Funeral Home in Ontario with a memorial service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Linda’s name to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

