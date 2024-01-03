Young, Mary C.

PALMYRA: Age 93, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023. In keeping with Mary’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service. Please consider donations in Mary’s memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mary was born on September 1, 1930 in Erie, PA the daughter of the late, James and Olive Kennedy Crossman. She was a lifelong lover of Blue Grass music and loved going to the Rambles. Mary was an avid snowmobiler and member of the snowmobile clubs.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Marks, Jean Callahan and Beth McCloskey; a son, George (Wendy) Young; brother John Crossman; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Albert; daughter Terry Kwolek; a granddaughter, Lorraine McCloskey; her siblings Jackie, Kenneth and Bob.

Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.com