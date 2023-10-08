Young, Myron (Mike) 

MACEDON: Mike passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023, at age 80. He was predeceased by his parents, Erna Hamel and Myron Young, brothers Robert Russell and Howard Russell; sisters, Helen Garland, Ruth Ricard, Linda Quadrozzi, and Nancy Young.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia “Ginny” Young; son, Jason Young; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Russell, and Joyce Russell; brothers-in-law, Gerard (Jerry) Kleehammer and David Quadrozzi; nephew, Richard (Marilyn) Garland; special niece, Kimberly Haegel; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike also leaves special friends, Bev and Ken Keyes and the WOW group; Janet Martz and friends from the Serenity House, and members of the American Legion Post 494. The family thanks you all for your continued love and support through this difficult time.

Mike proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 11 years, including being stationed on Okinawa and the Azors. Mike retired after 30 years from Delco Products. He also enjoyed his job at Parts Plus for 4 years.

Mike was a member of Church of the Assumption, where he served as an usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, earning his 4th degree and was a Grand Kight in 1995. He was active for many years in the Macedon Center Fire Department as well as Farmington Fire Department.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (October 12) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon. NY, 14502. A Mass of Chirstian Burial will be held on Friday (October 13), 1 PM at Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave., Fairport, NY 14450. Myron will be laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park.

Contributions in memory of Mike may be directed to the American Legion Post 494, 76 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502, or Serenity House, 1278 Brace Rd., Victor, NY 14564, or Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Myron’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.