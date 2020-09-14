Powered by Dark Sky
September 15th 2020, Tuesday
Young, Nancy A.

by WayneTimes.com
September 14, 2020

SYRACUSE: After a long battle with cancer, Nancy died on September 10, 2020 at age 66. She is survived by her siblings, Mike (Ginny) Young and Linda (Dave) Quadrozzi; nephews, Richard (Marilyn) Garland and Jason Young; best friend, Linda Decoursey. Nancy loved her family and her cats.  She worked for Microwave Filter in Syracuse, NY for over 40 years. Nancy will privately be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery. Contributions in Nancy's memory may be directed to Serenity House, 1278 Brace Rd., Victor, NY 14564 or the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Rd., Fairport NY, 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Nancy's tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

