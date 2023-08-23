Young, Robert “Bob” L.

WILLIAMSON: Left this earth peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family on August 17, 2023 at age 79.

Predeceased by parents: Russell and Kate Young; sisters: Diane Cole, Loretta Gabriel, Dorothy Johnson; brothers: Earl and Russell Young; grandson: Daniel Preston, step daughter: Karla Luther.

Bob was considered a real gentleman by those who knew him. His passion and hobby was both acquiring and selling antiques which turned into a successful business, as he was a great entrepreneur. He treasured his family and friends, and will always be remembered for his giving heart, perseverance and engaging sense of humor.

Survived by his best friend and wife of 50 years, Nellie Young; daughters Barbara Goodwin, Susan Young, Lory Preston; son: Robert Young; stepsons Carl Jr. (Jill), Gregory Turner; stepdaughter: Debbie Rowe (Scott); and his beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Bob can be made to the Mary Cariola Foundation.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com