What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Younglove, Ross John

November 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WOLCOTT: Ross John Younglove Sr., 92, of Wolcott, passed away Thursday, November 20, 2025. He was born at home in Wolcott December 18, 1932, son of the late Carl Younglove Sr., and the late Irene Hansen Younglove. He was a self-employed Fruit Farmer at Younglove Farms. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, spending time at his cottage in the Thousand Islands, his family, as well as his best friend and dog Toby.

He is predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Wirth Younglove (2014), brother, Carl Younglove, sisters, June Murphy, Virginia Bentley, Vivian Roeschlaub, Dorothy Todd, Faith Kapuscinski.

Survived by his daughters, Kim (Francis) Coots of Syracuse, Stacia Applebee of Wolcott, sons, Brian (Kimberly) Younglove of Red Creek, Ross Jr. (Beth) Younglove of Red Creek, Scott Younglove of Wolcott, Kean Younglove of Atlanta, and George Tate of South Carolina, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 25, 12:00-2:00 with a service at 2:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home Red Creek, burial to follow at MacArthur Cemetery, Wolcott. For those wishing to make contributions in Ross’s name they may do so to the Red Creek Conservation Club, 6924 Waters Road, Red Creek, NY 13143.

www.catoredcreek.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.