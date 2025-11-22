Younglove, Ross John

WOLCOTT: Ross John Younglove Sr., 92, of Wolcott, passed away Thursday, November 20, 2025. He was born at home in Wolcott December 18, 1932, son of the late Carl Younglove Sr., and the late Irene Hansen Younglove. He was a self-employed Fruit Farmer at Younglove Farms. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, spending time at his cottage in the Thousand Islands, his family, as well as his best friend and dog Toby.

He is predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Wirth Younglove (2014), brother, Carl Younglove, sisters, June Murphy, Virginia Bentley, Vivian Roeschlaub, Dorothy Todd, Faith Kapuscinski.

Survived by his daughters, Kim (Francis) Coots of Syracuse, Stacia Applebee of Wolcott, sons, Brian (Kimberly) Younglove of Red Creek, Ross Jr. (Beth) Younglove of Red Creek, Scott Younglove of Wolcott, Kean Younglove of Atlanta, and George Tate of South Carolina, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 25, 12:00-2:00 with a service at 2:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home Red Creek, burial to follow at MacArthur Cemetery, Wolcott. For those wishing to make contributions in Ross’s name they may do so to the Red Creek Conservation Club, 6924 Waters Road, Red Creek, NY 13143.

www.catoredcreek.com