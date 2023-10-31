Youngman, Betty G.

ROCHESTER: Passed away on October 17, 2023 at the age of 94.

Predeceased by her husband, Earl W. Brown; mother, Margaret DeVries; sister, Lina Wolford.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Youngman; children, Janice (Al) Harradine, Susan (Gus) Gringer, Gayle (Duane Benjamin) Garrand, Lynne (Bill) Bennett, and Karen (Randy) Smith; step-children, Kathy (Rory) Fernaays, and Marlene Hall; 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, November 18, 2023 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave. Interment at Fairfield Cemetery, Spencerport.

Contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Walworth, NY 14568.

