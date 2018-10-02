Youngman, Christy J. 

WOLCOTT: Age 59, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 27th, 2018. She was predeceased by her parents, William DeBadts and Brenda Hood; brother, Thomas DeBadts. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Daniel; children, Brandon and Maria; sister, Marla Sigl of Sodus Center; special nieces, Michelle Horton, Amanda Hall and Alicia Sigl; nieces and nephews; brother-in-laws, Gordon (Heidi) Youngman of Montezuma, Mike (Kim) Youngman of Penn Yan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm, Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am, Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 at Saint Mary Magdalene, 15 Northrup Ave., Wolcott, NY 14590. Interment in Ridge Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Cracker Box Palace, 6450 Shaker Rd, Alton, NY 14413. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com