Youngman, Delpha R. 

WOLCOTT: Delpha R. Youngman, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was raised in Martville, NY by her parents, the late George and Dorothy (Axtell) Hudson.

Prior to retirement, she was known as “Mrs. Delpha” to hundreds of children that attended the Golden Goose Nursery School that she ran out of her home. She was a devout Christian and a wonderful mother of five children.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dallas Youngman; her daughters, Lesa

(Kevin) Granger of Wolcott, Lori (Dennis) Homack of Penn Yan, and Susan (Tod) Monroe of Baldwinsville;

her sons, Daniel (Jackie) Youngman of Wolcott and Marc (Mellissa) Youngman of Ontario; her brother Bruce (Donna) Hudson of Ontario; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers-in-law; sisters- in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Please join the family on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 am at Wolcott Faith United Methodist Church (12223 Oswego Street, Wolcott, NY 14590) for a public memorial service with a reception to follow. There will be no prior calling hours. A private family graveside service will take place at Martville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wolcott Faith United Methodist Church in her memory. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-

