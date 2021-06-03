Youngman, William J. “Bill”

MACEDON: Bill passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2021 at age 60. He was predeceased by his father, Jim Youngman and brother, Jim “GD” Youngman.

Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dawn Youngman; children, Branden (Coty) Kitchens, Brittney, William (Rachel Olson), Cameron (Abbie), and MacKenzie Youngman; grandchildren, Skylar, Aspyn, and Landen Kitchens, Gabriel, Christian, Sawyer, Grayson, Ryleigh, and Charlotte Youngman; mother, Shirley Youngman; sisters, Cindy (Michael) Schuth, Sandy (John) Ellis, and Kathy (Norbert) Miller; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He loved his family so much and his favorite times were always with his “babies” (the grandkids).

Bill was always smiling and the first to crack a joke, usually at someone else’s expense.

Your family misses you so much and the world will not be the same without you.

“You are always my best friend and my world. I will miss you forever. I love us.”

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-8 PM on Sunday (June 6) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Bill’s funeral service will be held on Monday (June 7), 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502. Bill will be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery. Contributions in Bill’s memory may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

