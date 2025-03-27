Youngs, Vernon D.

SOUTH SODUS: Vernon Duane Youngs, 93, passed away on March 21, 2025 at his home surrounded by his family.

A graveside service will be held on March 29th 2025, at 11:00 AM at the South Sodus Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, ATTN Memorials, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620 or to Scouts USA, Seneca Waterways Council, 2320 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd., Rochester, NY 14623.

Vern was born on October 2,1931 to Raymond and Gladys (West) Youngs in Fairville, New York. After graduating from Lyons High School in 1949, Vern joined the United States Air Force where he served as a radio operator with the 3566th Aircraft Squadron station in the South Pacific arena during the Korean War.

In 1954, Vern married Orpha Wigfield and went on to have four children: Gregory, Kerby, Susan, and Jon.

After completing his service in the United States Air Force, Vern began his tenure with Parker Hannifin Corporation in Lyons, New York where he worked for more than four decades. Utilizing his mechanical talents, Vern contributed to many projects and was a respected Tool & Die Maker and Tool Room Supervisor.

In 1993, Vern retired, and he and Orpha were able to spend more time at their camp in the woods near Orwell, New York. There, Vern enjoyed boating and fishing on the Salmon River Reservoir. Vern and Orpha traveled to Surfside, South Carolina for many winters. They enjoyed golfing, walking on the beach and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his children: Gregory (Teresa), Kerby (Amy), Susan (Daniel) Wild, and Jon (Sandrea Brewster); five grandchildren, Mathew, Kyle, Ian, Victoria, and Elisabeth, and four great-grandchildren. Vern was predeceased by his parents; Raymond and Gladys (West) Youngs; his wife of 55 years, Orpha; brothers Everald and Harold Youngs; and sisters, Melba Youngs and Genevieve Fox

A special thank you to Sherry Conner and Amanda Youngs for their compassionate care and dedication.

