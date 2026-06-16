Yusko, Emerich (Rick)

Palmyra: Emerich (Rick) Yusko, born October 19, 1943, in Spencer, New York, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2026. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose family always came first. A firm believer in Jesus Christ, Emerich loved serving his church at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. He previously led the children’s Sunday school as well as the children’s Vacation Bible School. He also supported the East Palmyra Christian School.

Rick began his career as an X-ray technician, but when he started his family, Rick chose to dedicate himself to them by making his own hours and working for Mutual of Omaha for the rest of his career. This allowed him to be truly involved with his children’s extracurricular activities. Rick had a love of gardening and could usually be found in the yard during the warm months of the year. He was also involved in Boy Scouts when his children were younger. He loved camping and was always up for an adventure—once even riding the roller coasters at Universal Studios with his family at the age of 80! He grew up in Spencer, New York, but met his beloved wife Ramona when he moved to Rochester, New York. Rick and Ramona settled in Palmyra, New York, where they shared over 50 years of marriage before she preceded him in death.

Emerich is survived by his three children: his daughter Tanya (Jose) Feliciano, his daughter Jennifer (Dustin) Tetzlaff, and his son Michael Yusko. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Rachel Feliciano, Kaleb and Julian Konarski, Owen Mastrolonardo, Braxton, Ava, Cayden, and Daelyn Yusko, and his great-grandchildren, Josie and Brady Miller. Rick is also survived by his brother-in-law Admiral (Gina) Lord, sister Nancy (Bill) Zurhellen and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rick will be remembered for his faith, love, and the many adventures he shared with all who knew him.

Calling hours will be held Thursday June 18th, 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapels 1040 Route 31 Macedon, NY. His Funeral Service will be on Friday June 19th at 11 AM at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd, Palmyra, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the East Palmyra Christian School 2023 Port Gibson Rd. Palmyra, NY 14522. To share a memory or leave the family an online condolence please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.