Zappia, Frank J.

NEWARK: Frank J. Zappia, 87, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 3 Holley Street in LYONS, NY. A private burial will take place at Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s name may be made to St. Michael’s Parish, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Frank was born in Newark, NY on March 18, 1934, the son of the late Joseph “Papa Joe” and Rose Rechichi Zappia. Frank graduated from New High School in 1952 and from Alfred State University in 1954. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958.

Frank (The Scorch) was a restauranteur for nearly 50 years, and he and his wife Patricia built and operated numerous establishments including The PeeWee Diner (1958 to 1962) and Zappia’s Restaurant in Newark, NY (1962 to 1987), Papa Joe’s in Sodus Point, NY (1982 to 1989), and The Corner Tavern in Newark, NY (1986 to 2007).

Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years Patricia “Pat” Zappia; two sons Joseph (Marcia) Zappia and Andrew (Tanya) Zappia; four grandchildren Lauren, Joseph Nicholas, Peter and Giulia Zappia; and his sister Joyce Zappia. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Rose.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com