Zawadzki, Virginia

MARION/SAN ANTONIO TEXAS: On January 5, 2024 Our loving mother Virginia Zawadzki (Gidge), entered into her eternal rest peacefully, at age 98 years and 8 days young.

Virginia was born in Paterson, NJ on 12/28/1925. Her parents Constance and Mathilda Bonnevalle had emigrated from Belgium and Holland around 1900. They had two daughters, Janet and Virginia. Janet, had been active in many progressive causes in the 1950’s, 1960’s and 1970’s. She has since passed.

Virginia and Edward (Cy) were high school sweethearts. They married in 1946 shortly after his return from Europe. He had proudly served in the Army-Air Force during WW 2. They moved from their family’s homes in Paterson NJ to Wayne NJ. Then with the family to Marion, NY in 1966.

Due to Edward’s engineering skills (patents for copiers with Xerox, etc), Virginia was able to stay at home and raise their three children. Peter the oldest, lives in NY with Kathy. Virginia (Ginny) lives in NJ with Tom. They have two sons, Tom and Rob. Eric Lives in Texas with Sheri. Eric has a son, Alex and Sheri has a son, Nick.

Virginia loved to bake and cook for the family. Some of the baked foods she made with fruits grown on the farm in Marion, were the best! Virginia made many braided rugs with scraps of material from clothes that the family had grown out of. This was an obvious throwback to what she had learned during the depression. Don’t waste anything!

Virginia always loved to paint. She collected lighthouses. They were one of her favorite subjects. She also painted some beautiful landscapes and landmarks. There are many examples of her work that will be cherished for many years to come.

Virginia had moved to Texas after Edward’s passing in 2012. Virginia beat cancer in 2010 and again in 2014. She was able to live independently across the street from Eric and Sheri until December 2021. After a medical incident, she had to reside in an assisted living center. Virginia never lost sight of her love for her family. She would often tell stories of her growing up during the depression. One memory was that she had watched the Hindenburg fly over her school in NJ. Virginia remained healthy and happy until the end.

There will be no calling hours. Per her wishes, her ashes will be scattered into the ocean off the coast of Florida, where Edward’s ashes were scattered.