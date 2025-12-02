Zecher, Jean

ONTARIO: Jean passed away at the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home in Ontario on December 2, 2025 at the age of 93 in the arms of her loving family.

She was born on March 16, 1932 to Catherine and Frank Hooper Sr. in Albany, NY. She made her home in Wayne County, NY beginning in 1958. Jean graduated from Holy Name Academy in Albany. She was a stay at home mother for many years, raising her seven children. She earned her LPN degree from Geneva School of Practical Nursing in 1973. Jean was employed at Myers Community Hospital in Sodus from 1973 until her retirement in 1997. Her nursing career was very fulfilling. She continued giving to her community by volunteering at the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home for 10 years after her retirement.

Jean enjoyed golfing, playing bridge with her friends in bridge club, gardening, doing jigsaw puzzles and going to Silver Sneakers with her friends at Casey Park. She always enjoyed going for rides in the car to Sodus Point to look at the lake and possible eagle sightings.

Jean is survived by her children, Mary Zecher Patton, Matthew Zecher (Peggy), Martha Groot (Rick), Margaret Zecher, Monica Kaminski (John), Mark Zecher ((Donna) and Maureen Loeffler and son-in-law, Earl Patton, Sr. as well as 16 grandchildren, 27great grandchildren and brothers Frank Hooper Jr (Nancy), Terry Hooper (Avis) and many nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, John and David Hooper, grandson, Joseph Shane Grygrowych and Nathanial Brooks.

The family would like to thank Sara and the staff at Pines of Peace for the compassionate care they provided to mom and to our family. We have been lifted up by a group of loving, amazing friends during our journey especially Ginger Knapp, Samantha DeSanto and Sheila Fisher.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dunn’s at the Heights, 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point at 1:00 p.m. on December 6, 2025. In liew of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York, 14519.