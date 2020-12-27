Zecher, Robert Francis

CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE/SODUS: Bob was a beloved husband and father. He was born in Carthage, New York, on June 5, 1927, to Marian and Edwin Zecher. He attended Augustinian Academy from Kindergarten through high school and immediately enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 at the outset of World War II. Bob served the Navy on a minesweeper in the South Pacific during World War II and, after being honorably discharged, attended St. Bonaventure University thanks to the G.I. Bill. While a student at St. Bonaventure, Bob was a member of ROTC. When the Korean Conflict began, Bob joined the Army as a Second Lieutenant, and served in numerous positions, not the least of which was as a forward observer. During his service in the Army, Bob was loaned to the Air Force. During his service, Bob was awarded several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross for locating and helping to direct attacks against enemy troops. He was honorably discharged from the Army and went on to attend Albany Law School. Bob graduated third in his law school class, and relocated to Sodus, New York, where he started a successful law practice which continued for 50 years. He served in various capacities as a lawyer, including holding the position of the District Attorney and local judge, but his love for the law was in trial work, and he developed a reputation as a successful criminal defense and matrimonial attorney. In his free time, Bob loved to sail his 28.5 foot Hunter sailboat in Lake Ontario, and was an avid golfer. In 2000, Bob retired from the practice of law in New York, and he and his wife, Sally, moved to Tennessee. Not ready to stop helping people, Bob opened a private practice in Crossville, and worked for approximately 15 more years, doing mostly assigned counsel cases, pro-bono work and assisting victims of domestic violence through the Avalon Center. Bob finally retired at 90! Bob is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard J. Zecher. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sally Nash, and their children, Kate Havlin (Austin) and Robert E. Zecher, as well as his sons, Matthew Zecher (Peggy) and Mark Zecher (Donna) and his daughters, Mary Zecher-Patton (Earl), Martha Groot (Rick), Margaret Zecher, Monica Kaminski (John), and Maureen Loeffler, sisters, Mary Lou Vogel and Elizabeth Anthony, and sister-in-law, Linda Zecher Higgins, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob’s name to the Avalon Center in Crossville, Tennessee, or the Sodus Community Christmas Sharing Fund, c/o St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 105 W. Main Street, Sodus, New York. Arrangements by Bilbrey Funeral Home, Crossville, Tennessee.