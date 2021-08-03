Zecher, Robert

WOLCOTT: Age 50, passed away July 30, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Terry. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Patricia (Hart); daughter, Cheyenne Terry; mother, Rosanne Terry; sister, Leanne Terry Obine (Douglas Lockwood); cousin and best friend, Joanne Terry; nephews, Zachary […]