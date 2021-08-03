Zecher, Robert

Memorial Service: Robert Zecher, passed away in December 2020. His family is having a memorial service for him on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus.
Memorial Service: Robert Zecher, passed away in December 2020. His family is having a memorial service for him on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus.
Memorial Service: Robert Zecher, passed away in December 2020. His family is having a memorial service for him on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus.
WOLCOTT: Age 50, passed away July 30, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Terry. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Patricia (Hart); daughter, Cheyenne Terry; mother, Rosanne Terry; sister, Leanne Terry Obine (Douglas Lockwood); cousin and best friend, Joanne Terry; nephews, Zachary […]