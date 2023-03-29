Powered by Dark Sky
March 29th 2023, Wednesday
Zeck, Jesse J. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 29, 2023

SODUS: Jesse J. Zeck, 81, of Sodus, New York passed away on March 26, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital.Jesse was born in Rochester, New York to Jesse J. Zeck and Fannie M. (Harper) Zeck on August 29th, 1941.He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1959 and completed his Electrical Engineering degree at the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1964.He spent most of his career working for Xerox before working at Morgan Stanley and then as a technical consultant for the aerospace industry.

Jesse spent many years as a volunteer fireman and medic in Greece and Walworth, New York.Jesse loved flying, fishing and traveling.He spent many summers enjoying the St. Lawrence River with his wife of 38 years, Sandy (Parker) Zeck (previously deceased). He was a member of the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church.

Jesse is survived by his son, Jason; his daughter, Melissa and her husband Andy; his granddaughters, Baylee and Morgan; his brother, Norm and his wife Linda, his nephews Ryan and Sean and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Fannie and wife Sandy.

Memorial donations may be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association or St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Sodus, NY.

Funeral service are to be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 am at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Sodus, NY. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterloo.

