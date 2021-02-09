Zeck, Sandra P.

SODUS: Age, 75, of Sodus, New York, passed away February 4th, 2021 at her home. Sandy was born in Watertown, New York to Henry E. Parker and Korleen B. Parker on September 22nd, 1945. She attended Cape Vincent Central School and graduated in June 1964. She furthered her education and graduated from Central City Business Institute, Syracuse, NY in 1965. She worked many years as an Administrative Assistant and retired from Xerox in Rochester, New York. Sandy loved traveling and flying with her husband of 38 years, Jesse. She earned her pilots license as well. Sandy was an EMT for many years and very active in the ambulance service. She also loved the St. Lawrence River and attended the yearly, Save the River Foundation conferences. She was a Certified Scuba Diver. Her love of her Family and Home lead she and Jesse to a summer residence in Cape Vincent, New York, where they enjoyed many summers and weekends boating, kayaking and swimming on the St. Lawrence River. Her love of music and singing was expressed by her membership in the Finger Lakes Chorale, her church choir at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Sodus and other musical organizations around the Rochester area. She also volunteered for several years with the Board of Elections, Sodus, NY. She always looked forward to attending and planning many family gatherings over the years. Sandy is survived by her beloved husband, Jesse, a victim of Alzheimer’s; two stepchildren, Melissa & Jason; two step-grandchildren; siblings; Henry E. (Nancy) Parker, Sylvia (Gary) Brodock, Rolla A. (Cynthia) Parker, & Timothy B. (Michele Bullis) Parker, sister-in law, Donna Parker; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews of whom she loved like her own children. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry & Korleen and her brother, Sean P. Parker. Memorial donations may be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association or St. Maximilian Kolb Catholic Church, Sodus, NY. A celebration of life will be scheduled for the family at their convenience. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.