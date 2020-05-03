Obituaries
Zehler, Kathryn Clark
WILLIAMSON: Passed away on May 1, 2020 at age 64. She was the cherished wife of Robert Zehler and beloved mother of Joshua Lieberman and Brian Lieberman (Caitlin Boise). She also leaves her mother: Lucille Clark of Sodus, NY; siblings: Larry (Jean Shippee-Knight), Amy Platas (Gus), Dan, John, and Mike; sister in law: Stephanie Zehler; nephew: Tony LaMay (Jessie Gibson); great nephew: Barret Gibson; aunt, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. She was predeceased by sister: Linda Clark, and uncle: Thomas Faro. Kathy’s greatest joy in life was being a wife and mother. She was a kind and generous person and enjoyed hosting many family gatherings. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kathy’s honor to Rochester Hope for Pets: 524 White Spruce Boulevard, Rochester, NY 14623. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
