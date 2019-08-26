Zerbe, Henry P. 

SODUS POINT: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on August 22, 2019 (48 days short of his 100th birthday). Henry proudly served our country in the United States Army Air Forces from 1942 – 1946. He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a Fireman and Engineer on both Steam and Diesel Engines. He was honored by the towns of Sodus and Marion for preserving the history of the railroad by his caricature and picture in their historical murals. He was a faithful member of the Sodus Point United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Henry genuinely enjoyed being part of the Sodus Bay Historical Society Light House Family where he spent many days contributing information and stories to all visitors. His work clothes from the railroad hang in the museum today. Henry loved life and everything in it! Committed and loving husband of 65 years to Grace; beloved children: Joan Zerbe-Brandt (David Brandt) and Todd (June) Zerbe; (8) grandchildren; (7) great grandchildren; sister: Patsy Zerbe; brother: Jesse (Jeanette) Zerbe and their family; many extended family members and countless friends. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Henry’s life to be held October 5th, 2019 just prior to his 100th birthday. Donations in loving memory of Henry can be made to the Sodus Point United Methodist Church or to the Sodus Bay Historical Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com