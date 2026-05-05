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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Zimmerman, Angelina Peace

May 5, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Lyons: Baby Angelina Peace Zimmerman, infant daughter of Richard and Christina (High) Zimmerman, of Lyons, was both born and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, at Golisano Children’s Hospital, in Rochester. Her graveside service was held on Thursday, May 7th at 2:00 PM at Gravel Ridge Mennonite Church Cemetery, 1104 Old Preemption Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Angelina is survived by her parents, Richard and Christina (High) Zimmerman; paternal grandparents, Neal and Darlene Zimmerman; maternal grandparents, Dean and Sharon High; paternal great-grandparents, Raymond and Alma Zimmerman, Aaron and Edna Hoover; maternal great-grandparents, Melvin and Mabel High, and Arlene S. Martin; nineteen aunts and uncles; and extended family. She was predeceased by her maternal great-grandfather, Melvin Martin.

Angelina’s life story can be read and listened to at DoranFuneralHome.com.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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