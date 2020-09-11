Zimmerman, Kaitlyn A.

CLYDE: Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 14) from 5 to 8 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY. For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent to: Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman, c/o Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde NY 14433. Kaitlyn was born in Newark, NY on January 27, 1995 the daughter of Ivan and Laurie Swarthout Zimmerman. She was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah High School, Class of 2013. She is survived by her two children Lincoln Morales and Oaklyn Zimmerman; parents Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman; two sisters Kelsey and Alyisa Zimmerman; two brothers Shawn (Leandra) Zimmerman and Austin Zimmerman; three nieces and nephews Aria and Odin Zimmerman and Ethan Coon; her grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements were entrusted to Baris Funeral Home