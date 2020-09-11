Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 12th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Zimmerman, Kaitlyn A.

by WayneTimes.com
September 11, 2020

CLYDE: Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 14) from 5 to 8 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.  For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent to: Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman, c/o Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde NY  14433. Kaitlyn was born in Newark, NY on January 27, 1995 the daughter of Ivan and Laurie Swarthout Zimmerman.  She was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah High School, Class of 2013. She is survived by her two children Lincoln Morales and Oaklyn Zimmerman; parents Ivan and Laurie Zimmerman; two sisters Kelsey and Alyisa Zimmerman; two brothers Shawn (Leandra) Zimmerman and Austin Zimmerman;  three nieces and nephews Aria and Odin Zimmerman and Ethan Coon; her grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements were entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Zimmerman, Kaitlyn A.

CLYDE: Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 14) from 5 to 8 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY.  For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent […]

Read More
Knight, David Martin “Curly”

MARION: Passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital at the age 71. Predeceased by parents, George William Sr. and Dorothy Mae (nee Hale) Knight; brother, George William “Butch” Knight Jr. Survived by sister, Sandra Lee Nubel of Hillsdale, MI; half brother, Michael William Knight of Rochester, NY; five nephews, many grand nephews […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square