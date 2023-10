July 12, 1985 – October 1, 2023

PALMYRA/GATES: Sunday, October 1, 2023, at age 38. Predeceased by her father, Gary Rood; father-in-law, David Zinkievich. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Zinkievich; mother, Beverly Rood (Norman Rood); siblings, Coletta (Trevor) Perkins, Janet Perkins, Pete (Susan) Peterson, Gary (Debbie) Rood, Jr.; mother-in-law, Sue Zinkievich (Phil D’Auria); brother-in-law, Daniel Zinkievich; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; her cats, Lexie and Shelby; her dog, Harlie. Cindy was a deli clerk at Costco and loved her family, friends, and especially her fur babies.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 21996-7023 in her memory.