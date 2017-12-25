Zirgulis, JoAnn

WOLCOTT: Age 58, died peacefully while surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, December 22, 2017. Dawn is survived by her husband, John, of 32 years. Her daughters, Alyssa (Dylan), and Kara. Sister, Darlene (Rick) Stevens, and brother, John “Skip” Shanley. Sisters-in-law, Christine, Nickoline, and Maureen. Nieces and Nephews, Alex (Stacy), Eric (Sara), Sabrina, Nicholas, Kasey, and Quinn. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ruth Shanley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Nick and Helen Budinock. Dawn was born April 8, 1959 in Batavia, NY...