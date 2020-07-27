Zobel, Herman R. 

PALMYRA: Passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at age 93. Herman was predeceased by parents, Carl and Loise Kober Zobel; his loving wife, Barbara; his daughter, Donna Swingle; grandson, Carl Zobel and 2nd wife, Tressie Stratton Zobel in 2011. He is survived by his four children, Ron (Janet) Zobel, Karen (Don) Almekinder, Linda (Michael) Biehl, and John Zobel; his 10 grandchildren, Mark (Rebecca) and Eric Zobel, Mikeal (Cassie) and Ashley Almekinder, Ken (Holly) Swingle, Vanessa Blackmer, Kiel (Jamie) Hansen, Rae Lynn and Mollie Biehl and Alexandra Zobel. 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; son in law, Jim Swingle; brother, Herbert Zobel; brother-in -law Roger (Sheila) Larwood; many nieces and nephews. Born in Farmington NY, Herman was a farmer for many years. He owned a feed mill and managed two trucking companies. Herman went on to own the Farm Restaurant and later after making his roots in Bloomfield, the Red Top Restaurant and worked many years for Beverage Transport, retiring from Superior Truck Lines. Herman was honored with 60 years of service with the Farmington Fire Dept., was a Life member of the Good Sam Club. In retirement Herman spent many fun days with the Florida Fly Wheelers and was a member of the International Harvester Chapter 27. Herman lived life to the fullest. Everybody loved his Chicken Barbeques and his weekends hosting the members of the Good Sam Club. He loved to drive his red tractor in the parades, help his grandson rebuild a few Farmall tractors. He loved a good country tune and loved to dance. Herman was loved and will be missed by many. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (July 30) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, (We kindly ask everyone to wear face masks and adhere to safe distancing). A private funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farmington. NY. Interment in North Farmington Friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St John’s Lutheran Church in Farmington. To leave the family an online condolence, to upload a photo or to light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.