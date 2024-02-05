Zorn, Jeffrey “Jeff” M.  

WILLIAMSON: Went home to his Lord and Savior peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on February 4, 2024 at age 41.

Predeceased by his wife: Heidi; parents: Howard and Carol (Mattison) Zorn; sister: Nancy Dantonio.

Life was hard for Jeff. There were many challenges that were thrown his way, but it never hardened his soul. His smile was contagious and his heart soft and forgiving. He had an attitude of being a great friend and helper to everyone.

Survived by his loving siblings: Sandy (Bill) Dostman, Sherrie Dantonio, Glen Dantonio; several nieces, nephews, “extended family”- Williamson Fire Company and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) February 8, 2024 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held on (Friday) February 9, 2024 at 10am at Furnaceville Rural Cemetery, Ontario, NY.

Per Jeff’s request, no flowers are appreciated. Donations can be made to the Webster Comfort Care Home.

