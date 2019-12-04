Zuber, Ronald M.  “Ron”

MACEDON: Passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 62. Ronald was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 27, 1957 to the late Eva “Surgeoner” and Murray Zuber. He is predeceased by his son, James. Survived by is wife of 38 years, Martha “Melville” Zuber; sister, Karen (Gary) Zuber-Roberts; nephews, Patrick Peek and Sean (Natalie) Peek; niece, Tara Peek; 2 great neices and 3 great nephews, extended family and friends. Ronald moved from Ontario, Canada to New York when he was ten years old. He served in the United States Navy from 1977 until 1980. He was retired from HP Neun and had also worked as an installer of ceramic and tile in bathrooms and kitchens for many years. Ronald also enjoyed woodworking. He will be missed but his family acknowledges that he is now free from the pain and suffering brought on by his illness. All are invited to join in a celebration of Ronald’s life, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11AM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in memory of Ronald to Lollypop Farm. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or purchase a floral tribute please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.