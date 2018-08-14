Zukauskas, Vito

Connect with us

PALMYRA: Passed suddenly, Monday, August 13, 2018 at age 68. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 50 years, Linda (Lill); children, Lynn and Eric; twin brother, Roman; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Vito’s Life will be held 10AM Friday, August 17, 2018 at All Seasons Chapel, White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford followed by Interment. In lieu of flowers donations in Vito’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. To share a memory, please visit: NewcomerRochester.com

