Zuller, Delbert E. “ZEKE”

MACEDON: Passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 after a long, fought battle with cancer. He was predeceased by parents Edward and Carol Zuller; wife Ruth Ann; brothers, Tom and Larry; and granddaughter Amanda LeBerth. He is survived by his son Cam (Mary) Zuller; daughter Kim (Cy) Packard; sister Laurie Zuller; sister-in-law Candace Marquardt; great granddaughters Avery and Adalynn.
Zeke was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing on Seneca Lake. He was a proud member of the United States Coast Guard. He was also a life member of the Walworth Sportsman Club. He later finished his retirement years as an avid farmer.
Family and friends gathered for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4-7PM, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A graveside service was offered on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11AM, at the Macedon Center Cemetery, Canandaigua Road, Macedon, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Christopher Vendel Jr. Scholarship Fund, PO Box 104, Walworth, NY, 14568, or the American Cancer Society. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit the tribute wall on Zeke’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
PALMYRA: Age 65, March 6, 2021. Per Debra’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Please consider donations in her memory to ARC of Wayne County, 150 Van Buren St., Newark, NY 14513. Debra’s family spoke of her as a great mother and grandmother who made everyone she met laugh. She will be […]