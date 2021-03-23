Zuller, Delbert E. “ZEKE”

MACEDON: Passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 after a long, fought battle with cancer. He was predeceased by parents Edward and Carol Zuller; wife Ruth Ann; brothers, Tom and Larry; and granddaughter Amanda LeBerth. He is survived by his son Cam (Mary) Zuller; daughter Kim (Cy) Packard; sister Laurie Zuller; sister-in-law Candace Marquardt; great granddaughters Avery and Adalynn.

Zeke was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing on Seneca Lake. He was a proud member of the United States Coast Guard. He was also a life member of the Walworth Sportsman Club. He later finished his retirement years as an avid farmer.

Family and friends gathered for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4-7PM, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A graveside service was offered on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11AM, at the Macedon Center Cemetery, Canandaigua Road, Macedon, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Christopher Vendel Jr. Scholarship Fund, PO Box 104, Walworth, NY, 14568, or the American Cancer Society. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit the tribute wall on Zeke’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.