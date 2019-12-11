Zurwell, Miriam “Mary” Bramer

Obituaries
LYONS: Miriam “Mary” Bramer Zurwell passed away at the Wayne County Nursing Home on December 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (December 12) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. in Lyons. Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, New York 14489. Miriam “Mary” was born to Rev. Ralph C. and Minerva (Travell) Bramer in Lyons, New York on December 27, 1929. She excelled in scholastic studies, graduating from Lyons High School in 1948 at the top of her class. Reading was her passion, along with her love of cats and music. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, her caregivers, and many friends at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She leaves her children Valerie and Vaughn of Lyons, Victoria (Chad) Salinas of Ind., and Veronica (David) Lyman of Irondequoit; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Conrad Zurwell of Richmond, Ind.; significant other, Arden “Woody” Wood of Lyons; her sisters Betty Boss and Beulah Thyarks of Lyons, and Edna Hill of Medina.
