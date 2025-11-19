Zwick, Jr., Leonard G. “Len” 

November 6, 1955 – November 16, 2025

SAVANNAH: Leonard “Len” Zwick, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, November 23, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church Street, Savannah. A celebration of Len’s life will follow at the Thurston Schramm Reynolds VFW Post 8137, 513 Erie Street, Montezuma, NY. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Born in Waterloo on November 6, 1955, Len was the son of the late Leonard G. and Margaret J. (VanCleef) Zwick Sr. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 to 1975, achieving the rank of E-4.

Len spent much of his life working on area farms, where he was known for his quiet strength, tireless dedication, and love of the land. He enjoyed farming, hunting, being outdoors, and sharing a cold beer with friends. His honesty—often blunt—was legendary, and he never hesitated to tell it like it was.

A longtime member and past commander of the Thurston Schramm Reynolds VFW Post 8137 in Montezuma, Len found camaraderie and purpose among fellow veterans.

He is survived by his “Better Half,” Melonie; daughters Tiffany (Ryan) Lashomb, Nicole Zwick, and Molly Zwick; grandchildren Aiden Grinnell and Finley Lashomb; sisters Tina (John) Ramos, Candace (Dan) Zwick, and Laurie Breedlove; and several nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

Len was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Fredrick and Dennis Zwick.

He will be remembered for his wild spirit, unwavering frankness, and deep love for his family.