Zwickl, Andrew Sr.

ONTARIO: Passed away with his family by his side on Friday, December 15, 2017 at the age of 92. Andrew was born on June 26, 1925, in Austria, to the late Andrew and Barbara "Arthaber" Zwickl and was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Pauline "Sipoecz" Zwickl. He is survived by his son Andrew (Laura) Zwickl, Jr.; grandsons Alexander and Curtis Zwickl; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Andrew emigrated to Canada from Austria in 1951 where he worked a number of jobs in Canada in both Northern Ontario and British Columbia. Pauline came over to join him and the two were joined in marriage on February 25, 1955. They would eventually move to Lockport, NY where they both took jobs with General Motors. Andrew would continue to work for them until his retirement. In later years, Pauline and Andrew would build a home in Ontario, NY to be close to their son Andy. Andrew enjoyed working in the yard with his fruit trees, grapevines and large garden. Andrew will be missed by his family but remembered for the example that he set for both his son and grandsons. Services for Andrew will be private and he will be laid to rest with his wife at the Oakwood Cemetery, Baird Road, Penfield, NY. To honor the life of Andrew, the family suggests that you consider donating blood, in his memory, to the American Red Cross.