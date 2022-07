There were over 234 participants at the June 11, 7th Annual Laurel House 5K Walk/Run. Rochester Regional Health was Platinum Sponsor of the event held under clear skies, starting in front of the Newark Post Office and ending at the entrance to the Alex Eligh Community Center parking lot.

Braxton Guy, with a time of 16:37 was the overall male finisher and Kaityln Ruffalo took the female category honors with a 21:08 time.

“Laurel House is a comfort care home where residents spend their final days, at no cost to themselves or others, in a highly supportive, warm and compassionate environment, surrounded by loved ones and kind-hearted staff and volunteers who attend to their needs.”