7 Gananda Seniors celebrate college sports signings

The Class of 2024 at Ruben A. Cirillo High School celebrated seven seniors who made the commitment to continue their athletic careers beyond high school.
These student-athletes were joined by Gananda staff, their classmates and their families at a signing ceremony on May 15.
The athletes are:
Miles Caviness: John Carroll University (football)
Brayden Dohse: St. John Fisher University (football)
Madison Dohse: Alfred University (basketball)
Colleen Ginsberg: Stevens Institute of Technology (lacrosse)
Jacob Michaels: Alfred University (lacrosse)
Meah Prutzman: John Carroll University (running)
Paige VanAlstyne: West Virginia University (competitive cheer)