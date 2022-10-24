$800 raised for Breast Cancer Research through “Dig Pink” event

Newark High School Reds and Mynderse Blue Devils Modified, Junior Varsity and Varsity Girls volleyball teams not only competed at the “Dig Pink” event October 8th in the NHS gym, but raised $800 to help fund metastatic breast cancer research, treatment and support for families involved through the Side-Out Foundation.

“The event was a great success. This was the first time since COVID we were able to have an event where all three teams were able to participate, so that was really great. It was good to see the Modified girls playing on the high school court and playing with so much enthusiasm. It was just a great day with the girls on all three teams supporting each other and supporting this great cause. And a special thank you to all the parents who made this event possible. Without their support, we cannot do any of the things we do,” said Newark Reds Coach Matt May.

“We have been holding a “Dig Pink” event since 2009 (minus the COVID year) and have raised over $13,000. Everything we raise that day from concessions, a t-shirt sale and other little things, goes to the Side-Out Foundation. Over $13,000 raised since 2009 is a pretty good feat for our community and I have always been humbled by the support we have received from the school district and the larger community as a whole.”

May said the event would not have been such a success without the coordinated group planning and effort by the Volleyball Booster Club and JV and Varsity parents.”