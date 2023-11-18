Abigail Marotta Signs Letter of Intent With University of Toledo

Abigail Marotta, a senior at Marion Junior-Senior High School, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division I soccer at the University of Toledo.

Abbie was a member of the girls varsity soccer team at Marion for six seasons, scoring 128 goals and recording 96 assists in her career. She won two Section V championships during her career and played on the 2019 team that advanced to the state semifinal.

Abbie earned first-team All-Wayne County honors five times during her career and was named the 2021 Wayne County Player of the Year. She earned first-team all-state honors in Class D after the 2021 season and was a fourth-team selection in 2022. She also was named first-team All-Greater Rochester twice. Abbie plans to major in communications with a minor in marketing.

She will join a Rockets’ squad that went 7-9-2 this season under first-year coach Mark Batman. Abbie was joined at a signing reception in the library by her parents, Heather and Rob, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates, teachers, school staff and friends.