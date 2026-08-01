Annual Golf Tournament raises over $50,000 to support the Arc of Wayne Foundation

Newark, NY – Despite soggy conditions on a Monday morning in June, spirits remained high at Wayne Hills Country Club as The Arc of Wayne Foundation celebrated a record-breaking 44th Annual Golf Tournament. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and community supporters, this year's event raised $50,400—the highest amount in the tournament's history—to benefit the people and programs of The Arc Wayne.

The sold-out field of golfers was welcomed by The Arc Wayne Chief Executive Officer Melissa Kumkey before teeing off for a day of competition and community support.

The annual tournament brought together businesses, community leaders, and supporters for a day of friendly competition and philanthropy, all united by a shared commitment to creating opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Wayne County.

The funds raised will directly support The Arc Wayne's programs and services, helping individuals of all ages achieve greater independence, inclusion, and quality of life.

"Each year, we're amazed by the generosity of our community, and this year's tournament exceeded every expectation," said David Johnson, Director of The Arc of Wayne Foundation. "Setting a new fundraising record is a testament to the incredible commitment of our sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and donors. Their support helps ensure that The Arc Wayne can continue providing life-changing opportunities and services to the people we support every day."

The tournament's Premier Sponsor was Lyons National Bank, whose continued partnership helped make the event possible. The Arc of Wayne Foundation also extends its sincere appreciation to its major sponsors, including Alera Group, Ely & Leene Mead-Maloy Agency, Wegmans, Alesco Advisors, The Bonadio Group, Dryden Mutual Insurance Company, Reliant Credit Union, Security Mutual Insurance Company, Right Choice Construction, and Wayne Cooperative Insurance Company. Their generous support was instrumental in making this year's tournament a record-breaking success.

On the course, the foursome of Brian Manktelow, Matt Barr, Jim DeCola, and Jason Clarke captured the tournament championship. Golfers also competed in several special contests throughout the day.

The Bill Patterson Memorial Putting Contest, sponsored by Wayne Cooperative Insurance Company and honoring tournament founder Bill Patterson, was won by Matt Tanner.

In addition to the golf competition, participants enjoyed a Yeti Cooler raffle sponsored by Dobbins Drug, which was won by Ron Chase, as well as silent auctions and a celebratory dinner that helped contribute to the day's record-breaking fundraising total.

"We are incredibly grateful to every sponsor, volunteer, golfer, donor, and committee member who helped make this event such a tremendous success," said Melissa Kumkey, Chief Executive Officer of The Arc Wayne. "Their generosity extends far beyond a day on the golf course. It creates opportunities, strengthens our community, and helps ensure that the people we support have access to the resources they need to live meaningful, fulfilling lives."

For more information about The Arc of Wayne Foundation or to learn how you can support its mission, visit www.arcwayne.org or contact David Johnson at David.Johnson@arcwayne.org or (315) 331-7741.